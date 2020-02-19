A BRIDGE between two villages near York is to shut next month for six months for a £900,000 revamp, with motorists sent on a lengthy diversion.

Hagg Bridge, a Grade Two listed road bridge on the B1228 road between Sutton upon Derwent and Melbourne, in East Yorkshire, will be closed for essential structural and road safety works from Monday March 23.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council says there have been a number of accidents on the narrow bridge.

They said that this makes the work set to be carried out essential.

“Due to the narrow road at this site, new permanent traffic lights will be installed on either side to allow traffic to cross over the bridge from one direction at a time,” said a spokesman.

“Safety barriers will also be installed along the length of the bridge.”

He said the scheme would also involve the construction of a concrete slab across the bridge to strengthen the structure, which goes over the Pocklington Canal and also The Beck.

He said that signed diversions would be put in place during the work.

Traffic will be diverted along a route via Sutton upon Derwent, Sandhill Lane, The Street, Sutton Lane and the A1079 York Road, Back Lane, Allerthorpe and Melbourne.

He added that the work would be carried out by council contractors NMCN.

Dave Waudby, who is head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said that he would like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience while the ‘essential’ project was carried out on Hagg Bridge.

“The work will make the bridge structurally sound and also improve road safety at the site, as these have been a number of road accidents at this narrow site,” he said.