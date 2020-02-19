A 20-year-old man from York was arrested after allegedly making threats and picking up a table knife in a pub after being refused service.
North Yorkshire Police said that a man was arrested on suspicion of affray following a disturbance at the Dormouse pub in Clifton Park Avenue, York, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday.
The force said: "It is alleged that the man-made threats and picked up a table knife from within the pub after he had been refused service.
"Members of the public detained the man at the scene and he was taken into custody for questioning.
"He has been released on conditional police bail while inquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
