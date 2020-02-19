THREE people in York are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
Neighbours in Saxon Place, Heworth, York were announced as Daily Prize winners with People’s Postcode Lottery yesterday.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What brilliant news to start the day. Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go out treat themselves with their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.