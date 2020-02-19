This extraordinary photograph of deer swimming through flooded fields at Wheldrake Ings was taken by Press Camera Club member Josh Sherwin.
Deer are common in the woods around the Ings and can often be seen early in the morning or late in the evening, says Jono Leadley of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.
But they are quite strong swimmers, so there's no particular reason to worry about the deer in Josh's photo.
"They are pretty well able to cope with these conditions," said Jono, the wildlife trust's Northern regional manager. "You don't often see them swimming, but they can swim if they need to.
"They will have been heading for higher ground, and they must have decided that the quickest way was to swim across!"
Josh, who took the photo, actually watched the deer until they reached the other side. "They didn't seem to struggle," he said.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment