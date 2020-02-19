FOOTBALLERS dropped in to help out at a new city garden in city.

As previously reported by The Press, The Lanes Community Garden is a bid by a group in Clifton to transform a triangle of derelict land at the end of Pembroke Street in to a green oasis for people who live in the surrounding terraced streets, where outside space is at a premium.

A committee of seven people, including ward councillor Danny Myers, and headed by local artist Hatti McKenzie, have joined forces to help fundraise and make their idea become a reality.

The idea behind the project was made possible by the fundraising efforts of the committee who received a boost from TalkTalk UFO.

Work on the garden has now been kick-started by York City football players who volunteered their time, together with TalkTalk UFO, to plant flowerbeds and put up signs. Over the next few months, the committee are planning four more planters and 20 breeze blocks which will be planted with herbs, flowers and fruit trees.

Dominic Berry, Bloom! Festival Producer, Make It York, said: “It’s great to see the brilliant work that has been done to transform this space into a community garden for residents to enjoy. This is exactly the kind of project we’d love to see more of when Bloom! returns to the city this summer – with the support and efforts of wonderful volunteers and organisations like TalkTalk and York City Football Club coming together to create something truly special in the local community.”

Bloom! will be returning to York this summer between June 20-28- bringing a kaleidoscope of colour for this year’s theme ‘Art in Nature’. Full festival details will be announced next month – with businesses and local groups encouraged to get involved by hosting their own fringe events and taking part in a window dressing competition across the city. York City Football Club will be supporting Bloom! 2020 by donating a ‘York City FC experience’ as a competition prize.

Chris Pegg, Commercial Manager for York City Football Club, said: “We’re delighted to support the inclusive, colourful and city-wide Bloom! festival and have thoroughly enjoyed visiting The Lanes Community Garden – just down the road from Bootham Crescent - to see how Bloom! brings communities together across York. Bloom! 2020 promises to bigger and brighter – we’re proud to be playing our part in the community, supporting schools, and getting involved ourselves!”

Helen Fletcher, Marketing Manager, TalkTalk Ultra Fibre Optic, said: “It was wonderful to be back at The Lanes Community Garden to see the work that has been done so far to transform the area. We’re delighted to be supporting this project; it’s such a lovely idea and it will really help to bring the local community together. As we continue to connect the city to full fibre broadband, it’s been a pleasure to support the local communities of York.”