A PROFESSIONAL footballer and “absolute legend” has donated his wages to support the rebuild of his flood-hit former club.

Jack Walters, who has played for Tadcaster Albion Football Club since 2018, has chosen to move across the county to Gainsborough Trinity.

But after it was announced that the left-back was moving, Jack revealed he would be donating his last wages back to Tadcaster to support the club in its rebuild after it suffered damage at the hands of Storms Ciara and Dennis.

Tadcaster Albion chairman, Andy Charlesworth, thanked Jack for his big-hearted donation.

He said: “Jack is a really nice guy. He’s an absolute legend.

“I can’t tell you enough how much we appreciate his gesture.”

The damage caused by the recent storms has resulted in the club relying on funding from donations to help repair and restore its facilities.

The pitch was 1.6 metres underwater last week, which then flooded the clubhouse causing damage to the floor and carpets inside.

The clubhouse roof also suffered damage from the strong winds and heavy rain.

Ground maintenance equipment was damaged and the new visiting officials’ facility, which was nearing completion, has been ruined.

The damage to the floodlights, which have stood underwater for the past week, is still unknown.

Mr Charlesworth yesterday added: “We are holding another meeting tonight to determine the future of the club.

“We have got plans, but we need all the financial support we can get.”

Tadcaster Albion is now looking to secure funding to build a new, two-story clubhouse which will help to prevent similar damage in the future.

As well as damage to the facilities, the club has lost revenue after the cancellation of a game against Leeds United Under 23s team.

There have been talks in the past about moving the club to another location in Tadcaster. However, there have been issues with finding land to buy.

The club has set up a JustGiving page for donations.

If you wish to donate, this can be found at: https://bit.ly/37BubEG