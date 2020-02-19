RESIDENTS are being asked to have their say on the future of a derelict plot of land in a York suburb.

On Thursday, February 27, City of York Council is holding a 'midway through design review' drop-in session for residents at St Luke's Church Hall in Clifton to look at how to redevelop the neighbouring Duncombe Barracks site.

The council bought the land at Duncombe Barracks in summer last year and they want homes to be built on the site in Burton Stone Lane. The site borders Bootham Crescent where there are plans to build 97 homes.

As long ago as 2013, the Ministry of Defence announced that Duncombe Barracks was no longer needed.

Army cadet and RAF air cadet units are currently based on land next to the planned development site and it is understood the facilities they use at the Grosvenor Road end of the site are not included in the redevelopment.

The consultation event on February 27 runs from 4pm-7pm.

Also as part of the consultation more than 220 pupils at Clifton Green School were asked to draw their ideal street as part of the consultation on plans for the site.

Cllr Denise Craghill visited the school to thank children for their artworks and present them with prizes.

She said: “These drawings certainly inspired me and our project team, and our architects have used them as part of the feedback and ideas gathered from our conversations with residents.

“Just as residents of all ages will live in these homes, I’m pleased that residents of all ages are involved in shaping them and the spaces they’ll be set in.”

Lisa Green, business manager at the school, said pupils were "delighted to be given the chance to contribute to the design of their community's future".