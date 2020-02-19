AN appeal to save a flood-hit football club in North Yorkshire has almost reached the half way mark.
The JustGiving fund raiser to try and save Tadcaster Albion Football Club has already reached £5,504 from 244 supporters.
The club was hit hard by both Storms Ciara and Dennis with the ground under up to 1.6 metres of water.
Tadcaster Albion chairman, Andy Charlesworth, said: "The club is overwhelmed at the generosity from far and wide. Local residents have shouted loudly that Tadcaster needs its football club.
"Storm Dennis made matters worse and again left most of the ground under up to 1.6 metres of water. The club still cannot be sure on the full extent of the damage. Not only is the parent club affected - the pitches used by its junior teams, just 150 yards from the stadium, are also under water. With six remaining homes games before the end of April to fulfil league obligations, Albion need to get close to the £12,000."
The club estimates they'll need up to £42,000 to put things right.