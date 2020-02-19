YORK Racecourse will go back to the 70s this summer when ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again take to the stage at the end of an afternoon of racing.

The 'summer music fun' on Saturday June 27 will also feature a 1970s Fancy Dress Contest.

"Racegoers are invited to create a stylish look from favourites such as flares, platform boots, 1970s jackets and kipper ties," said a spokesman.

"The ever popular 'selfie stations' will be there to help share the good times with the wider world.

"Earlier in the afternoon there will be the fun of both racegoer karaoke featuring ABBA songs as well as a Silent Abba Disco.

“We wanted to offer people the chance to have fun, we hope in the sun, and what better way than in celebrating all things ABBA.

"You only have to remember how popular the Mamma Mia films and Mamma Mia The Party have been to understand the affection across the country for the famous Swedish Quartet. Obviously, they aren’t able to join us, but the rave reviews for Bjorn Again demonstrate the show is a great performance.

"There is a lot of choice for music events around Yorkshire this summer, so we think this offers something different, a little more relaxed and at a more affordable price. We charge no booking fee, do not charge for parking and accompanied children under 18 are admitted free of charge."

He said the Bjorn Again experience was hailed as the most popular and successful show of its type, having been acknowledged by non-other than Bjorn Ulvaeus as being the performance that single-handedly initiated the ABBA revival since the late 1980s.

The music will follow seven races are run, in which £150,000 will be won.

Entry costs start from £25 for an advance booked group of just six, with County Stand tickets costing £40 to £45. Under 18s will be admitted free of charge with an accompanying adult.

The spokesman said it promised to be an entertainment filled summer for racing and music fans as the evening of Friday July 24 would see Pussycat Dolls performing on the Knavesmire, with Rick Astley the following day.

The tickets for Bjorn Again go on sale at 8.30am on Wednesday February 19 with music and racing fans alike being able to take advantage of some attractive deals by visiting www.yorkracecourseco.uk or calling 01904 620911.