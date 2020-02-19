YORK-based train operator Northern has now introduced 75 per cent of its brand new trains into customer service, the company said.
Nine additional new trains were launched on the network this week, meaning that 75 of the 101 trains ordered are now carrying Northern customers – travelling to more than 140 stations across the region.
The introduction of the new trains – a £500 million investment in rail in the north of England – began last summer.
The first new trains went into customer service in July 2019 and, following early teething problems, Northern now says they are running reliably.
Chris Burchell, managing director of Arriva Rail UK (Northern), said: “I am delighted that our ambitious new trains project is 75 per cent complete, and we are on schedule to have all 101 trains in service by May this year.
“The new trains are truly transformational and it’s great that more than five million journeys have already been made on Northern in more comfort and with more state-of-the-art technology than ever before.”
He added: “I want to acknowledge the team and colleagues at Northern who have worked expertly and professionally – in sometimes challenging circumstances – to get us to this point. It is not easy to introduce brand new trains and there is a tremendous amount of unseen work and preparation in the background."