A RESIDENTIAL property specialist has launched its community initiative for 2020 by releasing a £30,000 pot.

The initiative, launched by Linley & Simpson, will be available to schools, sports clubs and community clubs across Yorkshire.

Will Linley, CEO of Linley & Simpson, said: “We pride ourselves on playing an integral part in our local communities and this initiative is all about helping a range of good causes where support such as this can make a big difference.

“The scheme will offer support to local communities right across our 19 strong branch network, and the grants can be used towards the improvement of facilities and equipment, new sports kits, supplies, raffle prizes and events.”

The first community partnership is with Crossley Street Primary School in Wetherby, where the company has pledged to donate £250 to the school’s summer fair.

The business also acts as a flagship partner for Martin House Children’s Hospice and has raised more than £70,000 for the charity.

For further information or to apply for a grant, visit: bit.ly/325U7XG