A MEETING to decide if a senior council manager will take early retirement was held largely in private.

Press and members of the public were excluded from City of York Council’s staffing matters committee meeting on Monday evening within five minutes - on the grounds that it contained “information relating to individuals”.

Councillors were due to consider granting early retirement to a senior member of staff “on the grounds of efficiency”.

The Press asked the council if a decision had been reached at the meeting.

Claire Foale, head of communications at the council, said: “I can confirm that members considered the early retirement of a member of the corporate management team at the staffing matters and urgency meeting on February 17.

“It is not appropriate for us to comment as we do not share information about individuals, we will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Councillors were asked to consider and approve a business case for early retirement, with pension discretion.

The report says: “As a member of the team has come forward to be considered for early retirement, it is believed that this should be given serious consideration, as this will enable the options to be considered in a more timely manner and allow the efficiencies to be achieved at an earlier point and which may mitigate the potential for compulsory redundancy in this area.”

It adds that if a senior staff member is made redundant, this has to be approved at a public full council meeting - and if the exit payment for any officer is more than £100,000, this must also be approved.

But the report says: “In this instance, these provisions do not apply as a member of [the corporate management team] is seeking early retirement.”

The meeting also discussed a restructure of the council’s senior management that may take place in March - saving about £50,000 a year.

Councillors were asked to agree to the staff member's retirement request and restructure.

However, the council has not confirmed if the recommendations were approved at Monday night’s meeting.