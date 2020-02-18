THREE funeral homes are holding open days this February for local people interested in learning about the benefits of the Dignity Funeral Plan.

J Rymer Funeral Service, in Monkgate, York, will be holding an open day on February 26 from 10am until 4pm. Meanwhile, H.H Chambers and Son, in Selby, will be holding an open day on February 27, while Chapman Medd and Sons, in the market place, Easingwold, will also hold an event on February 25.