THREE funeral homes are holding open days this February for local people interested in learning about the benefits of the Dignity Funeral Plan.
J Rymer Funeral Service, in Monkgate, York, will be holding an open day on February 26 from 10am until 4pm. Meanwhile, H.H Chambers and Son, in Selby, will be holding an open day on February 27, while Chapman Medd and Sons, in the market place, Easingwold, will also hold an event on February 25.
A Funeral Plan from Dignity allows you to arrange and pay for a funeral in advance.
“One in five of the funerals we conduct have already been pre-arranged and paid for,” explained Richard Jackson, funeral manager.
Mr Jackson added that pre-paid funeral plans can be financially beneficial to people.
He said: “People often purchase a funeral plan to make sure their loved ones don’t have to make difficult decisions about their funeral arrangements. Other people purchase a Dignity Funeral Plan from us so that they can make provisions towards their funeral costs at today’s prices.”
All three funeral homes provide a 24-hour service and offer a pre-paid process. To find out more, contact Richard Jackson on 01904 624320.