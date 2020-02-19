I noticed last week an effort by the local Lib Dems to award one of their own an honour being rejected for a change (Civic honour snub for Sir Vince Cable, February 14). Whatever you may think of Cable I would hope everybody would agree you really shouldn’t be using such systems to reward former players from your own side, whether it be a mere honorary title or a life peerage. So for once I was grateful to the other parties for blocking it.

It’s also obvious to me that the only group who has been given real Freedom of the City, not to mention freedom from planning regulations, over the last few years is Spark:York.