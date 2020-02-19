I write to respond to two parking related letters (February 15). As we have seen recently, St George’s Fields floods (Andy Wood’s letter) and has to be allowed to do so to reduce flood risk elsewhere. However, the innovative design for the proposed multi-storey car park (as arrived at through public consultation) would see the entrance from the top of the flood barrier at first floor level, with the ‘ground floor’ being capable of being closed off when under water. This means it will still be able to provide parking during a flood with vehicle and pedestrian access at all times.

The pavement parking (William Moore’s letter) is not so easy to resolve, however. At present, outside London, obstruction of pavements and pavement parking are police matters, with council enforcement officers limited to double yellow lines, residents and controlled parking areas. Damage to pavements and verges by vehicles is also a concern, which I am keen to see challenged where we can.