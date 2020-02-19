A FORMER York recording studio could be transformed into holiday flats.

A planning application has been submitted for Melrose Yard Studios - off Walmgate - to be turned into three apartments.

The recording studio and rehearsal space closed at the end of 2019 - after nearly 11 and a half years in business in the city centre.

The application would see the building revamped and turned into three holiday lets, with a shared games room and laundrette.

A statement says: "The building was built as a carriage works in circa 1850 and since 1970 it has been listed on maps as a warehouse.

"The building is currently use as a recording studio and practice rooms.

"The proposal would entail taking down all the internal rooms that have been built within the building in the last 15 years and changing the use to holiday lets.

"The external character of the building would be retained with new windows being fitted in existing openings, along with Velux windows in the roof.

"There would be a positive impact on the conservation area as the building would be sympathetically updated and improved and people using the building would use neighbouring cafes, restaurants and shops."

The studio closed on December 23 and, in a Facebook post, the team behind the venue said it was a "difficult decision" but that the time had come to move on to new challenges.

They wrote: "It’s been a pleasure to serve the local music community and we would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made use of the studios over the years and special thanks to all those that helped get us back on our feet after the flood on Boxing Day 2015.

"We would also like to thank our amazing staff, past and present for always going the extra mile."

The studio supported community initiatives - which included donating guitar and bass amps, as well as cash, to Tang Hall Rock School.

Melrose Yard Studios was also one of the businesses hit by flooding in 2015, when up to £10,000-worth of equipment was damaged.