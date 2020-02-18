TRIBUTES have been made to a former North Yorkshire firefighter who has died.
Firefighter Andrew Moore, 50, was found dead at Wolverhampton fire station on Sunday, February 16, where he had been on duty on the night shift with colleagues from Red Watch. West Midlands Fire Service said he had taken his own life.
Andrew began his career at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service in 1993, where he worked for three years, before moving to West Midlands Fire Service in May 1996.
Chief Fire Officer Phil Loach said: “Andrew’s death has come as a great shock to the entire service. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues.
“One of our senior officers informed Andrew’s family of his death. We will continue to provide them with all the support they need at this very difficult time.”
Members of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority (WMFRA) observed a minute’s silence in memory of Firefighter Moore yesterday.
Cllr Greg Brackenridge, Chair of WMFRA, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family. I know that his death has affected many people.” The Samaritans can be called for free on 116 123.
Comments are closed on this article.