NORTH Yorkshire’s police chief has paid tribute to the late York racial equality champion Rita Sanderson, saying she will be "much missed by the police family".

Chief Constable Lisa Winward said that Rita had "worked tirelessly to ensure that under represented communities and those less able to speak up for themselves could have a voice".

She added: “Her work in the City of York and beyond was a special gift and her legacy will live on.

“On behalf of North Yorkshire Police, I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to Rita’s family and friends for their sad loss.”

The Press reported last week how Rita, of Heworth, had died after an eight month battle against cancer, aged 62.

She had been the director of YREN - York Racial Equality Network - for 20 years, supporting black and ethnic minority people and those of all ethnicities and faiths.

She had also been active in a number of local committees such as North Yorkshire Police Race Hate Crime Committee.

Meanwhile, Nasr Moussa Emam, who knew Rita as a colleague at the IAG (Independent Advisory Group) for the force, and as an associate with YREN, has also paid tribute. “I remember the first day we sat together around the board meeting to establish the first Race And Diversity Group in North Yorkshire and in the City of York,” he said.

“It marked the start of the biggest challenge on issues surrounding race by any local authority in North Yorkshire.

“We became allies and what we called ‘Critical friends’ of North Yorkshire Police, which resulted in us becoming their Independent Advisory Group.

“Rita was always in the driving seat and was a true mentor and advocate for many voices in the community.

“Our role was to challenge and educate these institutions, working alongside them on amicable grounds.

“It wasn’t always easy to be heard, but we made a difference to many people. It was, for all of us, an honour to know her.”

Fred Ring, chair of YREN, said Rita had had an "all-consuming commitment to its causes," adding: “She devoted her life to its causes.”

l Rita’s funeral is at 3pm on Friday at York Crematorium.