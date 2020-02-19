COUNCILLORS say they fear for the future of a city community centre.

Three Heworth Labour councillors have accused City of York Council of allowing the 68 Youth & Community Centre, in Heworth, York, to fall into disrepair.

The building is now deemed unfit, with an executive report last year saying organisations currently using the centre will soon have to move out.

Labour has said the current Liberal Democrat-led council is still looking to start a consultation on transferring the building through an ‘asset transfer’ process - despite the council already establishing that no one wants to take over the building in its current state.

Ward councillors are now calling on the council to invest in the building so it can serve a useful purpose, both for the local community and the wider city.

Cllr Bob Webb said: “The building was used for youth services, something the city is crying out for and which it could be used for again.

"We want to see the council give a serious commitment to investing in the building and to do away with the farcical idea that someone will want to take on a building with asbestos in it that requires around £200,000 spending to repair it."

Cllr Claire Douglas said: “There is huge potential for the 68 Centre to provide decent space for local community use and for organisations running activities for city-wide groups, as have been taking place there recently.

“But it requires investment. The roof needs replacing and the windows are rotting. The current council is borrowing tens of millions to fund other capital schemes, and could easily fund these repairs if the political will was there to commit to community venues in all parts of the city, not just in some”.

Liberal Democrat executive member for culture, leisure and communities at the council, Cllr Darryl Smalley, said: “As an administration we have committed to maintaining the 68 Centre as a community space, and there will be further public consultation before any decision or recommendations are made.

"The main user of 68 Centre is Choose 2 Youth, who are providing great services to young people with learning disabilities.

"Choose 2 Youth prefer to move to Moor Lane, and the council is investing to refurbish that venue.”

“Once they have completed their move, Choose 2 Youth will benefit from a new and improved facility to support young people in the city.”

He added the previous Labour administration “put libraries under threat, and attempted to close community facilities like Yearsley Pool”.

“The Liberal Democrats will continue to invest in the city’s community facilities, such as the £4 million investment in Acomb and Clifton libraries, to the recent refurbishment of the Moor Lane community centre.”