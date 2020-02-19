AN INTERIOR design business is opening two new showrooms with the creation of jobs.

Family-run Furnish & Fettle is relocating to larger premises in Harrogate and launching a new shop in Pocklington in a show of confidence in the high street.

The couple behind the business, Eleanor and Glyn Goddard, bought the James Brindley business in Wetherby in 2016 and have made significant changes to the business since then.

Eleanor said their new Harrogate showroom in Crescent Road would be open by the end of February after their current three-year lease expires. “It will be ready come hell or high water. It is all hands on deck,” she said.

The new shop is bigger and lighter, enabling them to display more room sets and books. “Our showrooms are key for us as they allow our potential customers to come and see us and what we do. We have inspirational room sets, hundreds of fabrics and wallpaper books as well as interesting interior accessories and furniture that can be bought there and then," she said.

“It is very exciting. It is a fabulous building and a great space. Hopefully our customers will think that as well. It has been a difficult time with the economy and people not moving house. Certainly, since the election results, we have seen more positivity and a real uplift of people getting in touch. It is a good time to be expanding as the market place is expanding at the same time.”

Furnish & Fettle’s Pocklington outlet, on the roundabout on Railway Street, is due to open by Easter. The expansion has created four jobs, increasing their team to 16.

“Our plan has always been to move in the North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire area, “ said Eleanor. “We felt there was a real gap in the market place for what we do.”

The couple bought the assets, pattern library, fixtures and fittings when a Leeds company collapsed.

Glyn said: “Pocklington is a thriving market town and we just love the friendly feel of it. We hope urnish & Fettle will add to the already impressive range of independent shops, making it a go-to destination for both locals and those from further afield. The high street is changing and people are looking for more than just somewhere to buy products. We have reacted by focusing on the service side of our business. We have brought in talented designers so we can offer our customers professional help, whether they are just looking for help with paint colours or want a full service interior design package.”

The Pocklington outlet will be managed by Kathryn Williamson who has been working with the team at Wetherby since August 2019.