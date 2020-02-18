A HISTORIC bridge in Ryedale is set to be restored to keep the structure safe and useable.
Major structural and resurfacing work on Butterwick Bridge, near Brawby, will begin later this month to ensure it is fit for the future.
County Councillor Lindsay Burr, member for Malton, said: “We are undertaking this essential maintenance to keep this structure in a safe, useable condition.
“The work includes brick and parapet repairs, resetting loose stones, removing tree roots and a full resurfacing.
“Butterwick Bridge is well-used by people travelling from Pickering to Malton, so it is integral to ensure its upkeep. We apologise for any inconvenience the closure will cause, but hope that drivers will appreciate the long-term benefits.”
North Yorkshire County Council will carry out the work on the mid-19th century bridge from Monday, February 24, for three weeks.
For the first two weeks the bridge will be closed between 8am and 4.30pm, with a 24-hour closure in place during the final week for resurfacing.
During the closures, there will be a signed diversion route via Newsham Bridge.