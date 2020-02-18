INDIE York which was launched after the 2015 Boxing Day floods has reached 200 members.

The group, also called York Independent Business Association, also has a new website and is celebrating its progress on February 25 at Supersonic Fitness's restaurant in Stonebow, with about 100 independent business owners and other stakeholders. It follows the launch of the new Indie York Map in November 2019.

In York, 65 per cent of the city’s businesses are independently run. Group chairman Johnny Hayes said: “An important part of a healthy high street is encouraging independents to work together to improve their businesses not just for the benefit of the business but for the benefit of all. After four years Indie York is in good shape and our new website illustrates the progress Indie York has made since it was formed with just 30 members.”

Andy Kerr, from York council, will talk about the My City Centre Consultation at the event while Kirsten Sheppard who has a child with learning difficulties will talk about how businesses can improve access.

The Wilberforce Trust who champion the interests of people with disabilities and United Response who help provide employment opportunities for people with a range of disabilities will also be advising on better access.