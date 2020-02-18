AN ELECTRICITY network company is about to start a further phase of investment work to improve the reliability and resilience of the electricity network serving York.

Northern Powergrid, who provide power for eight million customers, is investing £40,000 to reinforce its network in and around the Coppergate Centre.

Mike Hammond, the manager responsible for leading Northern Powergrid’s North Yorkshire Region, said: “We understand how important a safe and reliable power network is to all those who live in, work in and visit York.

“This is why we’re continuing to invest in ongoing improvement work across the city.”

The work will starts on Thursday February 27 and runs until Friday March 20.

It has has been planned in with York City Council and the Coppergate Centre management team so that it can be completed outside of school holidays and other peak shopping and tourism periods.

Northern Powergrid invested £260,000 in three major improvement schemes across the city of York during 2019.

It is currently finalising its plans for further investment work in the city throughout the year and will be announcing further details soon.

Anyone with a general enquiry about the investment work can contact Northern Powergrid’s customer care team on Facebook and Twitter, by calling 0800 011 3332 or emailing generalenquiries@northernpowergrid.com