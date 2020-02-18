TWO empty shops in Scarborough could be transformed into student accommodation under plans lodged with the borough council.

Craig Porteous, of West Park Property Developments, has applied to the council for a change of use for the properties at 33-35 Dean Road.

In the documents submitted to the authority, it states that Mr Porteous has an

“agreement in principle” with Coventry University Scarborough campus to provide residential accommodation for them.

The planning documents add: “The building as existing is vacant and has had a mix of uses from retail to a fast food outlet.

“Historically, it is believed the property was built for residential purposes.

“The building is a three-storey property requiring modernisation to meet the proposed change of use.”

The existing shop fronts to both units will be removed and openings between each unit will be blocked up. A small single-story extension will be required at ground floor to make the living space meet the required space requirements.

The shops were most recently home to Sweets and Treats Confectionery and Moozels Milkshake Bar.

The plans are now out to consultation.