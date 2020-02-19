A man with an interest in “the vilest abuse of very young children” had only four indecent images of youngsters when police knocked on his door, York Crown Court heard.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said that Christopher Andrew Lack, 43, had downloaded 129.7 gigabytes from the internet between July 2016 and March 2018.

“File names showed he had an interest in matters including the vilest abuse of very young children,” he said. “The file names don’t necessarily indicate the content of any file.”

When police confiscated and searched Lack’s computers they found two fragments of deleted illegal files and two complete illegal files. Two of them featured the worst category of child abuse, two the least.

Andrew Semple, for Lack, said he lived an isolated life who would not have had accessed sexual images of children before the advent of the internet enabled private individuals to send images directly from one person’s computer to another.

He had physical and mental health issues.

“There would be no point in locking you up,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him. “I think you need constructive assistance. You will only get this chance once.”

He made a two-year community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and made a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet to last for five years.

Lack, of Fordlands Road, Fulford, will also be on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

He pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children.

Mr Sharp said when police raided Lack’s home on March 20, 2018, his computer was downloading a file.

When police told him why they were there, he tried to stop the download but was told to move away from the computer.

Mr Semple said probation officers had assessed that Lack was very, very unlikely to reoffend. He had very few friends and had used the online images “as a sexual outlet”.