A PUB which has been of the same family for 140 years has changed hands.

Malton couple Nick and Lisa Bruce decided to take over the former Suddaby’s in Wheelgate after the previous owners, Neil and Karen Suddaby, retired in 2018.

After both working in the pub industry for many years, the couple decided to move from Fulford, in York, to establish the newly-named Rose & Crown.

“Taking on such a well-known pub in Malton has been challenging, but we had an incredibly busy Christmas period with the support of local people,” said Nick.

“Renovating the Rose & Crown was enjoyable but done sympathetically; modernising the décor yet keeping the traditional element.”

Before William Matthew Suddaby and his wife Adelaide became proprietor in 1879, the inn was called The Crown, owned by a Mrs Mary Leaper.

The existing Georgian building was built in 1827 on the site of the old Ship Inn, with currently three trade rooms, plus a shop, a function room, six letting bedrooms, private living accommodation, outbuildings, which were formerly a brewery, a car park and a beer garden.

After five generations of the Suddaby’s running the establishment, both Lisa and Nick are excited for the future with more than 15 musical performances booked until New Year’s Day.

“We decided to rename the pub after the original name dating back to 18th century because it may be new, but still familiar to the history,” said Nick.

“We both love our music, so we’ve booked plenty of acts ranging from blues, light rock, 60s and present day.

“Starting food on a lunchtime from noon to 5pm and homemade pizzas and burgers on Friday and Saturday evenings, we are excited for the future and grateful for the ongoing support.”