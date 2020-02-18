THE next stage of designing 600 new homes in York is underway, and residents are being invited to get involved in helping shape the planning application.

The design and project teams from architects, Mikhail Riches, and City of York Council met around 120 residents in November last year.

The residents shared their ideas, priorities and local knowledge about the site which includes Ordnance Lane and part of Hospital Fields Road.

David Mikhail, founding director at Mikhail Riches, said: “Our design team and City of York Council are eager to learn from the people who live, work or study in the area.

“We believe in co-design. We also know that collaborating with people on our projects helps us to design and build a better place.”

Residents are now invited to the second consultation phase for the site.

This will be a detailed, hands-on workshop, with lunch provided.

A project briefing and site visit will set the scene before the design team will share early layout ideas for the site.

Participants will then be invited to work with the team using 3D models to explore the emerging plans and improve them.

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods said: “Guided by our housing design manual, residents are invited to help design beautiful, low-energy homes in a thriving new community.”

Each site has a three-stage engagement process.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22 from 9.45am to 5pm, at York Steiner School in Fulford Cross.

Spaces are limited, so if you wish to book a place, visit: https://bit.ly/2wi6Fzw