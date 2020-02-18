MORE than 30 per cent of a new residential development in York has been sold.

St John’s Mews, in Penley’s Grove Street, is on the site of the former Groves House Care Home and now houses one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Easingwold-based developers Caedmon Homes have just completed 29 apartments which are available for immediate occupation. Phase Two, featuring two and three-bed apartments, has now been released. Secure parking is available, and some properties have balconies with prices from 150,000 to £450,000.

Nine apartments have been sold off plan with the first residents moving in.

Caedmon director Paul Brown said: “We have been absolutely delighted with the continuing level of interest and sales rate at St John’s Mews, which are a resounding endorsement of our development.

"The affordability of the homes is a very important element of this project and, with the Government’s Help to Buy initiative, we have seen that a number of young professionals are able to become home-owners for the first time.

“We are extremely proud of St John’s Mews, which adds to the excellent reputation of the Groves as one of the city’s most popular residential areas.

"It is proving to be especially attractive not only to first-time buyers, who are hoping to get a foothold on to the property ladder but to buyers who are looking for a “change of lifestyle” or retiring to the area."

New resident Pam Samuel said she liked the fact that St John’s Mews was not a multi-storey building, and was within walking distance of the city centre.

“Both St John’s Mews and my apartment have a good layout and views. The development has been built to allow natural light into every room. High-quality materials and appliances and light- coloured decor makes the apartment and the building pleasing to look at and a pleasure to live in.

“Finally, security was well-considered when building SJM, and it was an aspect that was important to me."

Anne Haggas, associate director at selling agent Savills, said: “We have had some tremendously positive reactions to the development with its location, its views – with York Minster as a backdrop – and the tranquil community feel of the neighbourhood. It has been a pleasure to offer these properties to our very discerning residents.”