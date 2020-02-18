YORK and North Yorkshire are set to be hit by further heavy rainfall later this week - with river levels still high and the ground saturated.
The Met Office has issue a yellow warning for persistent rain, heavy over the hills, from noon on Friday until 6am on Saturday.
It said this might lead to flooding and travel disruption, with a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded, difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
The biggest concern for York residents and businesses with properties close to the Ouse will be the impact on river levels when rain falling in the Dales catchment comes downstream later in the weekend.
The river rose yesterday to 4.42 metres above normal summer levels, its highest since the disastrous floods of December 2015, causing flooding of riverside properties in York and villages such as Acaster Malbis, but other properties had a narrow escape.
The river had only fallen to 4.16 metres above normal by lunchtime today and is forecast to fall very slowly.
The Press has asked the Environment Agency for its response to the latest weather forecast warning, and the implications for flooding in York.