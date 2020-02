INCREDIBLE drone footage of parts of York in flood was captured by Skyfilming yesterday.

The video shows Rowntree Park and the River Ouse to the south of the city.

The Environment Agency says the river peaked at 4.4m at about lunchtime on Monday.

To see more visit skyfilming on Youtube or skyfilming.com.

Image: Skyfilming

Image: Skyfilming

Image: Skyfilming

Image: Skyfilming

Image: Skyfilming