POLICE are appealing urgently for help to locate a North Yorkshire man who is currently missing.
North Yorkshire Police said that 66-year-old Anthony Lane has gone missing from his home address in the Castlegate area of Malton.
Anthony, also known as Tony, was last seen by a close friend on Sunday and police are extremely concerned for his welfare.
His whereabouts is unknown but it is believed he could be in the Malton town or surrounding rural areas.
The force added: "Tony has grey hair, a beard and glasses. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts please get in touch with North Yorkshire Police immediately.
"For an immediate sighting please call 999 and with any other information please call 101."
