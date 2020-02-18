NEW restaurants, cafes and bars in the city are throwing their weight behind a campaign to entice diners to venture out during a traditionally quiet time for hospitality.

York Restaurant Week is back for a second year after its successful launch in 2019, with more than 60 venues now taking part.

Grön Kafe is among the newcomers which have signed up to back the event, alongside York's most popular eateries and several luxury hotels.

Other participating newbies include Fish & Forrest, Manahatta, Supersonic Café, The Fossgate Tap, Tank & Paddle, The Old House and Zaap.

Organisers say it promises to be bigger and better this year, when it runs from March 2 to 8. And they are hoping people will step out of their comfort zone and try something new.

The York Business Improvement District (York BID) which provides support to businesses in the city, set up the event to encourage people to dine out during a quieter time of year.

Business manager and co-ordinator Chris Bush said: “After the success of last year’s event, we’re delighted that Restaurant Week is back with a fantastic variety of venues participating.

“We’ve added a £5 voucher this year to extend the range of options. So diners can choose from offers ranging from a coffee and cake to a full three course dinner.

“This is a great opportunity for those who work in the city to have an affordable lunchtime treat, or for families and friends to dine out together without breaking the bank.”

Tarik Abdeladin, owner at Los Moros, said: "Last year Restaurant Week was a very useful event, which gave us the platform to get locals to come and give us a try and helped us to put our name out there. I believe it is a fantastic opportunity for local people to come and sample some of the best restaurants in the city."

To take advantage of the week, diners register for the offer they would like at www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk and find details of all participating venues and fixed price menus of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Vouchers are free to download and are valid until March 8, 2020. Customers are advised to book ahead.

Offers range from grilled cheese sandwich and a filling plus any hot or soft drink for £5 (Fortyfive Vinyl Cafe) to a three-course dinner for £15 (Carluccios) or a Sparkling Afternoon Tea for £20 (The Grand).