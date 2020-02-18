POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to an incident in a store in York.
They would like to speak to the man regarding a disturbance in the CeX electrical goods store in Church Street on January 3 this year.
The man caused a disturbance inside the store at about 4pm, and returned at 5.30pm when a bottle was thrown through the door towards staff members.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sophie Church or email sophie.church1906@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12200001618 when passing on information.