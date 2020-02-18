THE A19 south of Selby has been closed on safety grounds after flooding.

The road is shut in both directions between Chapel Haddesly and Wand Lane.

Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that the closure was 'due to flooding.'

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesman said:"We have a full road closure of the A19 in both directions between Chapel Haddlesey and Wand Lane, Eggborough.

"The road is closed on safety grounds pending further inspection of the carriageway.

"Diversions on the A19 are as follows:

Diversion routes for HGVs – if you are on the M62 coming from the east continue to the A1M and come off on the A34 via Monk Fryston. Coming from the west on the M62 – travel to Goole come off Glews Garage A1041 via Camblesforth

"For LGVs cars etc – from Chapel Haddlesey crossroads follow the A645 through Hirst Courtney, Carlton, Snaith, Hensall. Or from Wand Lane side follow A645.

"Motorists are strongly reminded not to attempt to drive through the closed section of the A19 between Chapel Haddlesey and Wand Lane or to remove any traffic management, which is in place for the safety of the travelling public."