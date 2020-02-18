A MOTORIST has blown at more than three times the drink drive limit after being stopped on the A19 at Thirsk.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that police were alerted by a member of the public who called to say there was a car 'all over the road on the A1(M).'
He said units were dispatched and the vehicle was located by a response colleague on the A19 near Thirsk.
"Driver blows 110 at the roadside (legal limit 35)," he tweeted. "In custody, still blows more than twice the limit."
He said this showed an 'unbelievable disregard for their own and others' safety,' adding that he had made a personal call to the reportee to thank him.
"He may well have saved someone’s life tonight."
Comments are closed on this article.