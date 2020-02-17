COUNCIL chiefs have thanked York residents for their "patience and support" during the city's flood alert.

York's River Ouse peaked at lunchtime today (Monday), but flood defences remain in place.

City of York Council said it continues to work closely with its partners as part of the York and North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which includes police and fire services as well as North Yorkshire County Council, Met Office and Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency said the River Ouse has now peaked at around 4.4m.

Both the council and Environment Agency are continuing to monitor this with the river expected to be high for the next day or two.

Residents are urged to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast and river level prediction.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “York remains open for business, with lots to see and do this half-term.

“Our incredible teams are continuing to staff flood defences 24/7 and with our partners we are closely monitoring the situation.

“I also want to thank residents for their patience and support as the city deals with storms on consecutive weekends. Stories of residents helping our frontline workers, thanking them for their work and on occasion offering them tea and biscuits show what a fantastic and welcoming city we are, one which I am proud to live in.

“Whilst this prediction is lower than the peak predicted yesterday, we are continuing to remain vigilant and ask that residents do the same and keep safe by staying away from flood water.”

The Environment Agency river forecasters will continue to monitor the flood situation 24/7 and provide further updates.

Keep up to date with the latest flood warnings and situation in your area here.

Follow the council’s website for further updates here.

To report debris/fallen trees please visit here.

You can also follow @EnvAgencyYNE and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest updates. Or call Floodline on 0345 9881188

Keep up to date with the weather forecast and weather warnings here.

Follow advice from North Yorkshire Police about driving in wet conditions.