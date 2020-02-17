THE eastbound A64 has been blocked near Tadcaster by a crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident near the junction with the A162, which has caused congestion all the way back to the A1M junction.

Traffic is also queueing on the opposite carriageway, although this may be due to drivers slowing down to look at the crash.

However, a motorist has tweeted that there has also been a crash on the westbound carriageway near the Islington junction, with traffic building rapidly back to Bilbrough Top, adding: "Not a good night for the A64.".

Another motorist tweeted that all traffic was being diverted off the bypass through Tadcaster.