AN AUTHOR visited her local library to help children to celebrate World Read Aloud Day and National Storytelling Week.
Selby-based author Christina Gabbitas went to the town’s library with a collection of her stories to share with some of the children.
Christina said: “It was wonderful to celebrate the joy and power of reading stories aloud.
“Reading aloud to children of all ages can have huge benefits educationally, socially and emotionally.
“Selby is my favourite library with a warm welcome from all children, parents, staff, and volunteers.”
Christina’s book, A Train Journey Through Time, which the author wrote as part of her partnership with York Castle Museum, is currently being showcased in the Peoples Book Prize.
World Read Aloud Day was founded by LitWorld in 2010 as an opportunity for people all around the globe to celebrate the joy of reading aloud, and advocate literacy as a fundamental human right that belongs to everyone.