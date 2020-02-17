A YORK guesthouse is set to be turned into a care home.

A planning application has been submitted to turn Feversham Lodge - off Wigginton Road near the hospital - into an assisted living centre.

Gravers Care Home Limited could take over the building, which currently has six ensuite bedrooms, and turn it into assisted living for people with mental health disorders and learning difficulties.

The planning application for the building on Feversham Crescent says: "Gravers Care Home’s assisted/supported living units are run as a group home where people feel part of a family, and where their input is valued and they are encouraged to continue to use their everyday living skills.

"A member of staff is on the premises at all times to ensure that the care needs and objectives of individuals are being met.

"Standards are continually evaluated for each resident through multi-disciplinary care meetings."

It adds that there will be a professional carer living at the property.

The four off-street parking spaces will be kept under the plans - and the application says the change is expected to result in fewer car journeys to the site.