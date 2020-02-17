PUPILS from a school in York were given the chance to see how people lived during the Anglo-Saxon era.
Years 5 and 6 pupils from Westfield Primary School in Acomb were visited by the team from Murton Park, who host a vintage week every year, for two days.
The children were given the chance to see and learn about how the Anglo-Saxons lived, ate and even fought during battle.
Mr Griffiths, phase leader for Years 5 and 6 at the school, said: “Bringing learning to life is very important for us at Westfield.
“It is a great way to engage kids in learning.”
The children were also given the chance to observe artefacts from the Anglo-Saxon era, as well as making their own clay models.
John Hattam, who works at the primary school said that the highlight for the children was becoming warriors of the era, and dressing up in their attire.
The team at Murton Park are running an event this week called ‘Be a Viking’ until Friday from 10am - 4pm each day.