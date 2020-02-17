A YORK school played host to the seventh annual Hovercraft Day.

SES Engineering Services (SES) and The Mount School hosted the day, which aims to inspire young girls to become the next generation of engineers.

More than 80 Year 6 girls from eight schools were invited to design and build their own hovercrafts.

They then raced their creations in a knock-out tournament to determine the overall victors.

Julie Payne, SES’ marketing and communications business partner, said: “There is an urgent need to solve the skills gap

.”