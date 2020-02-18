VOUCHERS for York's second restaurant week have gone live.

The event takes place from March 2 to 8 - with more than 60 cafes and restaurants taking part.

Diners can grab offers - including £5 meals at some venues - by buying vouchers online and presenting them at the restaurant when they arrive.

York BID has organised the event - which received a five star review from participating businesses in 2019.

Restaurants taking part this year include Ambiente Tapas, Supersonic Cafe at Stonebow House, Fortyfive Vinyl and The Press Kitchen.

Hotels The Grand and Refectory Kitchen & Terrace at the Principal also have offers as part of the festival.

Nearly 5,750 vouchers were downloaded from the website in 2019 – adding more than £77,000 worth of business for York restaurateurs, according to the BID.

Visit yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk for more.