AN EX-SOLDIER has been banned from every pub, club and café selling alcohol in York for a year.

John Ludlam, 46, tried to bite a door supervisor during a scuffle with door staff outside Kennedy’s, said Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting.

He had been drinking and had just been thrown out of the bar in Little Stonegate, central York.

A probation report said that Ludlam had post traumatic stress syndrome as a result of service in the Balkans. Remarks by the door staff had revived memories he wanted to forget.

Ludlam, of Grovehill, Beverley, pleaded guilty to assault.

York magistrates banned him from every on-licensed premises in York for a year as part of a community order that also included 20 days’ rehabilitation activities. He was told to pay £200 compensation to the door supervisor, fined £230 and ordered to pay a £90 statutory surcharge and £85 costs.

For Ludlam, Harry Bayman said he had come to York with his wife to do some Christmas shopping. They were staying in the city for that night and decided to have some drinks.

She was still inside the bar and he was concerned about her.

Ms Ibbotson said Ludlam was abusive towards the door staff shortly before 11pm on December 15.

He was asked to move away from its entrance but he grabbed the supervisor and punched him twice to the head.

Ludlam was taken to the ground and the door staff called for reinforcements.

“Whilst on the floor, the defendant attempted to bite him (the supervisor) but was unsuccessful,” said Ms Ibbotson.

The supervisor suffered a cut inside his lip. In a police interview, Ludlam said he had been “extremely” drunk.

He could remember not being allowed back into the bar and believed “sarcastic” remarks were made by the door staff.

Mr Bayman said there had been a “misunderstanding” inside the bar which resulted in Ludlam being asked to leave. His jacket with his phone had been left inside, so he couldn’t ring his wife.