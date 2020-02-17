PLANS are in place at Selby College to buy and install a state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility and associated equipment within its engineering department.

The project follows the college’s green light for a £600,000 investment as part of almost £10 million of capital funding from the Department of Education to develop the Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology (IoT) as part of a consortium of colleges in the region – allowing them to invest in the latest industry standard equipment and provide more higher level technical training.

Other colleges in the Yorkshire and Humber consortium include: York College, Askham Bryan College, Bishop Burton College, Craven College, East Riding College, and Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education, who are working alongside two Higher Education providers - York St John University and the University of Hull.

Selby College says its investment in a fully operational manufacturing system will enhance local employment opportunities and ensure highly qualified employees for the region’s employers.

The college already works alongside a number of major food and drink manufacturing employers providing training and apprenticeship schemes, and the launch of the latest Industry 4.0 automation technology in the department for September 2020 aims to further develop industry partnerships. These companies are at the forefront of new automation investment in their factories and training is required for the next generation of manufacturing engineers.

The engineering department will be able to enhance the range of manufacturing and automation focused qualifications currently on offer, from its level 3 right up to level 4 and 5 higher national certificates and diplomas and higher apprenticeships at the Abbot’s Road campus, including fully operational computer programming and virtual reality components.

Ian Muir, assistant director for IoT and client development at Selby College, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to be part of this prestigious Institute of Technology, which will put the college at the forefront of the next generation of automated engineering. We are excited to work alongside our industry partners, to meet their future needs and requirements - in turn ensuring that our students have the skills and knowledge required to fulfil their potential.”