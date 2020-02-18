A FOOTBALL league set up for men who are overweight to help them become fitter is coming to York.

Man v Fat, which already has leagues in other Yorkshire cities including Doncaster, Leeds, Rotherham and Sheffield, will come to York in April.

The football league is exclusively for overweight men and unique in that players can score points for their team both on and off the pitch.

Players are rewarded for their weight loss as well as their footballing performance. Extra goal bonuses are awarded depending on the pounds lost by the players.

Man v Fat’s head of football, Richard Crick, said: “We’ve seen that Man v Fat Football can have an incredible impact on the health of our players, with 90 per cent of players losing weight and 93 per cent reporting improvements from a range of conditions such as curing sleep apnoea.

“Our players have now lost more than 250,000lbs and these numbers are continuing to grow week on week.”

There are weigh-ins before each game, which is then followed-up by a 30 minute game of six-a-side football.

Chris Fenton, who joined the league and has now lost five stone, said: “Man v Fat football made me realise how bad my health was.

“It gives me a focus and a desire to lose weight and as the weeks go on I feel better about myself.

“I’m truly grateful for this opportunity and would recommend it to any man.”

The league’s success has been recognised nationally, having won several awards including the ukactive Healthy Community Award.

If you want to join the football league or for more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2URxnJp