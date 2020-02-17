A YORK football club which has been struggling financially since its tractor was stolen in 2017 has received a £500 donation towards the cost of buying a new one.

York-based Pavers Foundation, founded by shoe retailer Pavers, has made the donation to Poppleton United Football Club.

Reece Holmes, IT support technician at Pavers' head office, at Northminster Business Park in Upper Poppleton, applied through the Foundation’s grant initiative to support Poppleton United, a club that he has played for five years.

In 2017, Poppleton United's tractor, worth around £10,000, was stolen.

Losing the tractor has had a big impact on the club, who last season had to play the majority of their home games at different pitches as a result of not being able to maintain their pitch.

A Just Giving page was launched to try to raise money to replace the tractor. So far £1,290 has been raised.

Carl Shepherd, treasurer at Poppleton United, said: “Poppleton United Football Club was established in 1903 and has been playing in the York Football League now for many years now providing the local community an opportunity to play football competitively.

"Our tractor was stolen and whilst it was insured it left a huge gap in our finances and the club has been left in a difficult place financially ever since. Without a tractor to cut the pitch it left us having to ask for help from others.

"This kind donation from the Pavers Foundation will go towards the cost of buying a new tractor which in turn will help the club provide playing facilities for the team and local community to enjoy a safe and well-kept grass area."

Reece added: “Thanks to the Pavers Foundation, we have more support to keep the club running. We are very grateful for these extra funds and they will help massively.

"The club is important to me because I’ve been playing here since I was old enough for men’s football and playing on a Saturday afternoon is my favourite thing to do.”