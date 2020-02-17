A FRENCH bulldog was discovered in the back of a car following a police chase.

Officers are now appealing for help to reunite the pup with her owner.

A light blue BMW 3 series failed to stop for police on Foss Islands Road at about 9.30pm on January 28.

After a short chase, the car was stopped by officers and the 18-year-old driver from Doncaster was arrested.

Police discovered the pet - who is about two years old - in the boot.

The driver has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance of a licence, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Officers took the French bulldog to the vet - where she was checked over and found to be in good health.

Although she is microchipped, police have not been able to locate her owner and are now appealing for the public's help to reunite the dog with her owner.

Anyone who can help should phone 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 1076 Paul Fenwick.

Please quote reference 12200016083.