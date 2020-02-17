York Press
FLOODS: river levels have now peaked in York

FLOODS: river levels have peaked in York at 4.41 metres above normal

By Haydn Lewis

Last updated:

    River levels have now peaked in York and are set to fall slowly through the rest of the day.

