STAFF at York’s Grand Opera House are today on a knife-edge as they wait to see whether it is inundated by floodwaters from the River Ouse.
The theatre in Cumberland Street is vulnerable to flooding in the orchestra pit and lower foyer when the river is in severe flood.
In late 2015, flooding from the Ouse forced the venue to shut its doors over the lucrative post-Christmas period, with seven performances of the venue’s pantomime having to be cancelled.
A spokeswoman said last night that the Grand Opera House had taken precautions yesterday to prepare for the likelihood of flooding by removing carpeting and clearing furniture.
Flood boarding has also been placed across the Cumberland Street entrance.
The Environment Agency is now suggesting that the Ouse will peak at 4.6 metres above normal summer levels this lunchtime, rather than 4.8 metres as was being predicted yesterday or the 5.2 metres to 5.4 metres being suggested on Saturday evening.
The spokeswoman said she did not know the specific Ouse flood level which would cause the bar and pit to flood but was keeping fingers crossed that the threshold wasn't crossed.
"The theatre has no shows booked in until next Sunday,"she added.
