TWO people were rescued from a house fire in York last night.

Shortly before 11pm fire crews from Huntington and Acomb responded to reports of a house fire in Huntington.



On arrival they found the garage of a house was well alight and had spread to the house.



A further two appliances were requested, they were sent from York and Huntington.



Two people were rescued from the property by a police officer prior to the arrival of the fire brigade.



They were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.